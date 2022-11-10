Comment by UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk on deportation of Haitians from Dominican Republic

“A week ago I called for deportations to Haiti to stop, given the human rights and humanitarian crises the country is facing. I am troubled to see that forced returns of Haitians to Haiti from the Dominican Republic are continuing.

Unremitting armed violence and systematic human rights violations in Haiti do not currently allow for the safe, dignified and sustainable return of Haitians to the country. I reiterate my call to all countries in the region, including the Dominican Republic, to halt the deportation of Haitians.

I also call on the Dominican Republic authorities to step up efforts to prevent xenophobia, discrimination and related forms of intolerance based on national, racial or ethnic origin, or immigration status.”

ENDS

For more information and media requests, please contact:

In Geneva

Ravina Shamdasani: + 41 22 917 9169 / ravina.shamdasani@un.org or

Liz Throssell: + 41 22 917 9296 / elizabeth.throssell@un.org or

Jeremy Laurence: +41 22 917 9383 / jeremy.laurence@un.org or

Marta Hurtado: + 41 22 917 9466 / marta.hurtadogomez@un.org

In Nairobi

Seif Magango: +254 788 343 897 / seif.magango@un.org