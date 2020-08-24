Dominican Rep. + 2 more
The Caribbean, USA - Tropical Cyclone LAURA (ECHO Daily Flash of 24 August 2020)
- Tropical Cyclone LAURA passed over parts of Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Haiti on 22-23 August. On 24 August at 3.00 UTC, its centre was 59 km south-east of Mazanillo City (Granma Province) with maximum sustained winds of 102 km/h (tropical storm).
- According to UN OCHA, 9 people died and 2 are missing in Haiti, houses are flooded and roads blocked. Media report 3 deaths in the Domenican Republic, 1,000 evacuated and 1million without power. Evacuations are ongoing in eastern Cuba.
- LAURA will strengthen into a hurricane as it moves north-west across the Gulf of Mexico with maximum sustained winds up to 160-170 km/h before making landfall over coastal Louisiana on 26-27 August, which is also due to be affected by Tropical Storm MARCO's passage on 24-25 August.
- Heavy rain and strong winds are forecast over Western Haiti, Jamaica, Cuba, Cayman Islands, Florida Keys, Turks and Caicos Islands and the Northwest Bahamas.
- A tropical storm warning is in effect for the Cayman Islands, several Provinces of Cuba, and Dry Tortugas Island.