The Caribbean, USA - Tropical Cyclone ISAIAS update (DG ECHO, GDACS, NOAA, UN OCHA, Reliefweb, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 31 July 2020)
- On 30 July, Tropical Cyclone ISAIAS passed over central and northern Dominican Republic and north-eastern Haiti. On 31 July, its centre was located over the sea, very close to the southern Turks and Caicos and the far south of the Bahamas with maximum sustained wind of 130 km/h (Category 1 Hurricane).
- In western and south-western Puerto Rico, media report as of 31 July, around 450,000 people without electricity due to widespread flooding and some localized landslides. Local authorities prepared more than 300 shelters for emergency use. In Haiti, UN OCHA reports as of 30 July, 37 damaged houses mainly across northern and central Departments.
- ISAIAS is forecast to continue north-westward over the Bahamas on 31 July - 1 August, with maximum sustained wind of 130-140 km/h (Category 1 Hurricane).
- Heavy rain, strong wind and storm surge are forecast over the Dominican Republic, Haiti, Turks and Caicos, the Bahamas and southern Florida 31 July - 1 August, as well as over central-northern Florida, coastal areas of Georgia and the Carolinas on 2-3 August.
- NOAA has issued a hurricane warning over most of the Bahamas, and a tropical storm warning over the coastal areas of the Dominican Republic, northern Haiti, and Turks and Caicos.