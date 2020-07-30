Dominican Rep. + 8 more
The Caribbean, USA - Tropical Cyclone ISAIAS (DG ECHO, GDACS, NOAA, Reliefweb, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 30 July 2020)
- On 28 July, a new Tropical Cyclone named ISAIAS formed over the Atlantic Ocean, very close to the Leeward Islands (Lesser Antilles) and passed over Dominica on 29 July, with maximum sustained wind of 75 km/h (tropical storm). On 30 July, its centre was located over the Caribbean Sea, south of Puerto Rico, approximately 345 km south-east of Santo Domingo (Dominican Republic) and approximately 580 km south-east of Port-au-Prince (Haiti).
- ISAIAS is forecast to make landfall west of Santo Domingo on 30 July. Later, it is forecast to continue northwestward inland over the Dominican Republic and northern Haiti and it is expected to move between Cuba and the Bahamas on 31 July - 1 August, as a tropical storm.
- ISAIAS could approach the southern Florida (USA) coast on 1 August, with maximum sustained wind up to 100 km/h.
- Heavy rain, strong wind and storm surge are forecast over the Virgin Islands, Purto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Haiti, central-southern Bahamas, and Turks and Caicos on 30-31 July, as well as over estern Cuba, northern Bahamas and southern Florida on 31 July - 1 August.
- NOAA has issued a tropical storm warning over the entire Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, coastal areas of the Dominican Republic and northern Haiti. Humanitarian partners are preparing to respond to potential impacts.