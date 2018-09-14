The Caribbean - Tropical cyclone ISAAC update (DG ECHO, CDEMA, Partners, GDACS, NOAA)(ECHO Daily Flash of 14 September 2018)

Tropical cyclone ISAAC continued moving westward over the eastern Caribbean Sea, weakening. On 14 September at 3.00 UTC, its centre was located approximately 400 km south-east of Puerto Rico (USA) and 700 Km south-east of Santo Domingo (Dominican Republic) with maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h (tropical storm). Heavy rain and strong winds are currently affecting the central Lesser Antilles, especially Dominica and Martinique.

No major damage has been reported in Dominica or other countries. All watches and warnings have been discontinued for Isaac. In Dominica, the state of emergency and accompanying curfew have been lifted.

Over the next 24 hours, it is forecast to continue west over the eastern Caribbean Sea, weakening. Heavy rain and strong winds could affect the central Lesser Antilles, south-east Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands, Dominican Republic and Haiti over 14-15 September.