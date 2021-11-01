Caribbean Situation Report September 2021

Situation

Partners reported that requests for humanitarian assistance resulting from lost livelihoods increased with refugees and migrants (R&Ms) reaching out mainly for food and rent assistance. The COVID-19 Delta variant increased prevalence in the Sub-region. Separately, Caribbean R4V partners collaborated on the RMRP planning process to establish the main priorities and responses to inform the Caribbean RMRP 2022 Chapter.

In Aruba, the prohibition of flights from Venezuela to the island was extended. Aruban authorities prevented 24 undocumented persons from entering the country. Cases of detention and deportation were also noted by partners. DIMAS tried to catch up on petitions for entries, including requests from Venezuelans, while media reports suggested that some applicants could not get information on their appointments with DIMAS, however, missed appointments would not be re-scheduled for up to three months. Refusing rumours, the Aruban prime minister indicated that the island will not be accepting refugees and asylum-seekers from Afghanistan as the island is already receiving Venezuelans.

In Curaçao the Integracion Responsable programme was extended to December 2021 for undocumented R&Ms to regularize their status. On 6 September, seven detained Venezuelans awaiting deportation escaped the Curaçaoan detention center. Two days later, the coastguards intercepted a boat with seven more Venezuelan nationals atempting irregular entry, and subsequently handed them over to the police. Additionally, two Venezuelans were arrested for atempted murder, drugs, and human trafficking during house raids. On 11 September, a repatriation flight to Venezuela departed with 78 voluntary returnees and 34 deportees; some R&Ms, however, remained in detention.

With schools in the Dominican Republic (DR) set to re-open for the new schoolyear, COVID-19 protocols for schools were yet to be released. Gaps exist related to children aged 12 and younger who did not receive vaccines, which were only made available to older children. Further, the authorities focussed efforts on reaching host community members and R&Ms with second doses of COVID-19 vaccines, and on third “booster shots”, as turn-out rates were low. The aim is to minimize infection rates and the risk of death through campaigns to maintain persons’ interest in following through with the vaccination process. Separately, the regularization process for Venezuelans continued with partners supporting through seven information offices countrywide. The next stage, currently being rolled out, will see the delivery of identification cards for all applicants approved for visas, with the anticipated effect of allowing applicants to register with the social security and tax system.

The Government of Guyana has constituted the Multi-Agency Coordinating Commitee for addressing the influx of Venezuelans in the country. The national vaccination programme remained accessible to all interested R&Ms. Rising COVID-19 cases and persons not adhering to protocols prompted the authorities to caution against the breach of pandemic measures. Further, shortages of the Sputnik V vaccine resulted in approximately 80,000 persons having to wait for second doses. Additionally, the authorities proposed to better integrate R&Ms into Guyana’s workforce, by making the Central Recruitment and Manpower Agency (CRMA) accessible to them and assisting with job placement in safe environments. Further, secondary schools will reopen when all education stakeholders are fully vaccinated. Gaps exist in the availability of data on students (among whom are R&MS), teachers, and other staff who tested positive for COVID-19 following the opening of nursery and primary schools, creating challenges in contact tracing. Separately, CARICOM reiterated their “unwavering support” for Guyana in its border dispute with Venezuela in light of a move by Caracas to strengthen its claim to ownership of the Essequibo region, while Venezuela snubbed Guyana’s campaign to use the International Court of Justice to setle the border controversy.