Caribbean Situation Report October 2021

Situation

Throughout the Caribbean Sub-region, refugees and migrants continued requesting food, education, health, shelter, legal and language/interpretation support from R4V partners. In Aruba, the COVID-19 situation stabilized. Partners noted increased detention rates and received multiple calls for legal assistance of Venezuelans in an irregular situation as the authorities ramped up patrols. Two boats carrying Venezuelans were reportedly intercepted, with passengers being denied entry. A return flight to Venezuela took place on 31 October. Separately, challenges were identified for refugee and migrant children with special needs to access education. R4V partners liaised with the authorities regarding implementation of referral pathways for refugees and migrants living with HIV who experience difficulties in accessing treatment.

The application period for the "Responsible Integration programme" in Curaçao was extended to the end of December, for Venezuelans who arrived before March 2020 and overstayed their initial visas. Meanwhile, a flight transporting both deportees and voluntary returnees also departed for Venezuela on 30 October.

The President of the Dominican Republic (DR), along with other Latin American leaders, agreed to coordinate with the USA to establish concrete measures in stemming the flow of thousands of refugees and migrants crossing the Darien Gap. Separately, of the 43,000 Venezuelans that registered in the normalization plan, which targets over 100,000 Venezuelans, at least 4,465 persons have already received visas in its second phase. Its third and final phase was enabled on 4 October with the publication of the requirements for temporary worker and student permits, which will facilitate access to banking, social security and education. Partners noted economic barriers to regularization as many refugees and migrants lack the means to cover the USD 200 processing fees.

The 3rd October marked the 122nd anniversary of the establishment of the boundary between Venezuela and Guyana. An R4V partner’s report on Labour Migration and Guyana’s Emerging Economy stated that refugees and migrants have “the potential to assist in driving the economy as they can be an important source of labour for the formal labour market”. Former President,

Retired Brigadier Arthur David Granger cautioned about the influx of Venezuelans into Region 1 and the likely challenges it will bring for Guyana. Partners, meanwhile, continued to liaise with various government ministries to solve challenges on implementation and coordination of R4V activities.