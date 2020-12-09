Dominican Rep. + 5 more
Caribbean Situation Report October 2020
Situation
- During October, the sub-region experienced continued arrivals of Venezuelans via irregular routes. Detention and deportation of Venezuelans, including children, were reported in Trinidad and Tobago and both Aruba (30 September) and Curaçao (16 October) organized flights to return Venezuelans to Venezuela. Aruba, Curaçao and the Dominican Republic (DR) opened more routes via air borders to travellers and tourists to boost their economies. Trinidad & Tobago (TT) loosened restrictions on inter-island flights and opened the way for nationals to return while Guyana announced the re-opening of the country’s borders to international traffic, closed since March. The Dominican Republic extended its curfew, mobility restrictions and state of emergency. Hygiene and distancing protocols remained imposed in all Caribbean countries even as numbers of daily COVID-19 positive cases reportedly slightly decreased. In Aruba, an “area ban” was introduced for beaches and other public spaces. In Curaçao, the curfew was extended until 21 October while other COVID-19 restrictions were eased. Trinidad and Tobago announced minor relaxation of some measures, including increased numbers for public congregations moving from 5 to 10 persons and increased inter-island flights, but churches, restaurants and bars remain closed. Aruba and Curaçao resumed face to face classes for all grade levels at schools on a shift basis, while remote classes continued in the other countries. Some Venezuelan parents were unable to pay registration fees, for uniforms or insurance. Economic sectors continued operating at reduced capacity, contributing to continued job loss, leaving many Venezuelans with reduced access to basic needs and resulting in dramatic surges in requests for cash assistance, food, shelter security and hygiene items.