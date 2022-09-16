Caribbean Situation Report May-June 2022

Situation

In June, Aruba R4V partners celebrated World Refugee Day at the Centro di Bario in Playa Pabao, coming together in similar fashion as they have for the past four years. Refugees and locals celebrated the day with expositions of refugee stories from all over the world, among other activities.

A judge in Curaçao ordered the immediate release of a Venezuelan woman who had been imprisoned with criminally convicted women in the SDKK prison as a form of immigration detention, without herself being charged, in violation of her human rights, and reprimanded the law enforcement officers responsible.

In the Dominican Republic, a round table Dialogue took place with the Venezuelan Chamber of Commerce (CADOVEN) and the Santo Domingo and San Cristobal Chambers of Commerce. There, representatives of commercial banks, companies in the tourism sector, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce and Venezuelan entrepreneurs agreed to jointly evaluate opportunities generated for the Venezuelan refugee and migrant population based on the status normalization plan. They also agreed to another meeting to review scenarios, proposals and new initiatives for economic activities of key actors.

In Guyana, R4V partners in collaboration with the Caribbean Community Implementing Agency for Crime and Security (CARICOM IMPACS) hosted a meeting to draft legislation to curb the smuggling of migrants, which is said to be on the rise in the Caribbean region. Meanwhile, refugees and migrants from Venezuela continued to request assistance from R4V partners, primarily for food, shelter and livelihood opportunities. On 4 June 2022, the Ambassador of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela to Guyana met with Guyana government officials to discuss bilateral agreements, mutual interests, and potential collaboration on the response to the arrival of Venezuelans in Guyana. Discussions also focused on bilateral security cooperation, particularly to address transnational crimes and criminal networks. Meanwhile on 8 June, Prime Minister Phillips of Guyana reiterated that Guyana would honour its international humanitarian obligations regarding refugees and migrants and would continue to provide healthcare, food, shelter, and work to integrate children into the education system. The Chief of Mission of a lead R4V agency publicy acknowledged and expressed appreciation for the Ministry of Education and the Government’s efforts to support and accommodate increasing numbers of refugee and migrant students in Guyana. On 6 June, law enforcement officials held a public meeting in Letham with Venezuelan refugees and migrants and members of the host community to address reports of increased cross-border alcohol smuggling. The meeting provided a forum to discuss refugees’ and migrants’ challenges and to improve relations between the police and the Venezuelan community. Moreover, the Guyana Police launched an investigation into a human trafficking ring after 15 foreign women, all of whom were believed to be Venezuelans, were discovered during a search operation in a West Coast Demerara nightclub. Since then, three people were detained by the police on suspicion of human trafficking, and the police planned to continue closely monitoring nightclubs for possible human trafficking.