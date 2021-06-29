Caribbean Situation Report May 2021

Situation

The R4V Regional Sectors held a series of virtual high-level side events in the lead-up to the International Donors’ Conference in Solidarity with Venezuelan Refugees and Migrants, hosted by the Government of Canada on 17 June. The Caribbean Sub-Region was successfully represented in the Protection and Integration side events, highlighting challenges of Venezuelan refugees and migrants (R&Ms). Additionally, the European Union approved humanitarian assistance totalling US$3.3 million, to be implemented for the protection, education and health of Venezuelan R&M children in Trinidad and Tobago and the Dominican Republic, among other countries in the region. Some R4V partners in Caribbean countries will receive these grants.

The Government of Aruba loosened COVID-19 restrictions following a steady decrease in cases, and announced that starting 1 June, persons travelling out of Aruba, especially among the ABC islands would not need to take a COVID PCR test provided they are fully vaccinated against the virus, in the hopes of promoting the vaccine. A second “Vacunathon” (vaccination drive) at the end of May reached 8,474 persons, including R&Ms. Drastic increases in food prices were observed, with experts believing the trend will continue. This has directly impacted the food security of R&M, at a time when the Red Cross announced their food distribution program wil cease at the end of June. Additionally, an inter-agency rapid labour market assessment was conducted to identify opportunities for R&M’s integration in the local labour market.

The Government of Curacao litied the lockdown in place since April. The nationwide food aid project in Curaçao – funded by the government and implemented by the local Red Cross – officially ended on 30 April, and was phased out with two final rounds of e-voucher top-ups in May. R4V partners noted that a group of unemployed R&Ms who had incurred months of debt were on the verge of eviction, including a single mother of three children. Partners also received increased requests for psycho-social support, including among children. An R4V partner began data gathering and analysis on population mobility and needs in May in view of the RMRP 2022 planning process.

The Dominican Republic prolonged their state of emergency and renewed curfews including mobility restrictions, yet tourist arrivals increased. Foreigners living in the country and holding legal documents were allowed to receive vaccinations. Phase 1 of the regularization process was successfully concluded on 12 May with 42,000 Venezuelans registering under the plan, including over 3,200 children.

COVID-19 cases rose amid concerns that the "P.1" Brazilian variant was present in Guyana. The authorities continued delivering vaccinations to all persons including R&Ms in irregular status. Curfews and restrictions remained. Partners reported a jump in unemployment rates, affecting the host community and R&Ms alike.