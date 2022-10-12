Caribbean Situation Report July-August 2022

Situation

• In Aruba, the forced return of asylum-seekers continued , including one case of refoulement of a refugee recognized by UNHCR.

• In Aruba and Curaçao, deportations continued via Panama, Colombia and the Dominican Republic, according to R4V partners on the islands. The authorities continued to appear at workplaces and detained Venezuelansin July and August. There is interest in reopening the border with Venezuela. Meanwhile, in Curaçao, detention facilities remained empty.

• In the Dominican Republic, 19,963 Venezuelans had obtained their visas by 2 August according to R4V partners, and 244 more secured student and work visas in August. The registration phase will be re-opened for two months, and to mark one year since the start of the (Plan de Normalización) normalization plan, a celebratory concert has been organized.

• In Guyana, the government-led Multi-Agency Coordinating Commitee to Address the Influx of Migrants from Venezuela into Guyana requested a high-level meeting with R4V Platorm officials to discuss funding and areas of collaboration.

• According to a news report, the rising cost of food, limited livelihood opportunities and lack of access to education for their children in Trinidad and Tobago have led to some Venezuelans considering leaving the country to return to their country of origin. The R4V Education Sector developed advocacy messages for the inclusion of migrant children in national schools.