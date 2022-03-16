Caribbean Situation Report January 2022

In the Dominican Republic the third phase of the regularization plan began, and R4V partners continued to support the ititiative. In January, 956 temporary work visas and 97 student visas were issued by the visa office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, financed by one R4V partner, and mobile hubs were set up in provinces where there were none, where they continued to provide support for registration.

In Guyana, R4V partners indicated that requests for food, shelter and NFI support had increased among refugees and migrants from Venezuela. There were gaps in food assistance provided through paper-based cash vouchers, as only two supermarkets were engaged in this program, creating additional difficulties for persons not living in Georgetown and Central Lethem, where the supermarkets are located. Additionally, 20 Venezuelan women alleged that they were abused and robbed during a raid by members of the Guyana Police Force, which the Police Force denied.

Trinidad and Tobago (T&T) prepared for a surge of the COVID-19 Omicron variant. The Central Bank issued guidelines encouraging commercial banks to implement simplified due diligence measures for basic banking accounts for vulnerable individuals in society, recommending that the banks consider using government issued registration/residency cards for Venezuelans who do not have valid national identification and want to open accounts. Registered Venezuelans expressed concerns regarding expired permits, which affect their ability to work and stay legally in the country. Their worry was based on past delays and experiences of some persons not being called to retrieve renewed stay cards. Additionally, police officials reported the identification and assistance of Venezuelan women who were reported victims of sex trafficking, some as young as 16 years old. Families continued to face challenges for reunification as a group of 65 Venezuelans was returned to Venezuela by the T&T authorities at the end of December. Among the returnees were a woman and her children who were expecting to reunite with their father. Additionally, three Venezuelan fishermen living in Trinidad who went missing at the end of December were found. 18 Venezuelan nationals atempting to enter T&T irregularly were intercepted by the T&T Coast Guard during patrols, following a boat chase on the weekend of January 8.