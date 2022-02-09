Caribbean Situation Report December 2021

The 2022 Regional Refugee and Migrant Response Plan (RMRP) appeal was launched on 9 December via a virtual event with featured speakers including the Director General of IOM, Antonio Vitorino; United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi; and the UNHCR-IOM Joint Special Representative for Venezuelan Refugees and Migrants, Eduardo Stein. In addition, 10 December marked the final day of the 16 Days of Activism to end violence against women, where R4V partners across the Caribbean Sub-region raised awareness on the subject and delivered support to vulnerable refugees, migrants and members of host communities.

In Aruba, border closures with Venezuela continued despite exemptions for return flights organized via the Aruban and Venezuelan authorities. Walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations were extended for all, including refugees and migrants. Host communities protested a 12.6 % salary reduction which the government indicated would be applied to social aid for unemployment and to help companies. Since this aid is no longer forthcoming, workers demanded a reversal of salary cuts. Venezuelans were also affected due to reductions in temporary jobs and work hours.