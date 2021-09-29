Caribbean Situation Report August 2021

Aruba observed constant increases in COVID-19 cases, emanating mainly from _unvaccinated persons. Consequently, the Government reverted to previous COVID-19 prevention protocols resulting in a ban on social gatherings, mandatory mask wearing, and curfews being reinstated, while commerce was limited to a capacity of 50%. The screening process for the food project targeting vulnerable locals and refugees and migrants (R€ Ms), taken over by the government of Aruba (GoA) from the Red Cross, became more stringent and beneficiaries complained food hampers had insufficient items; while Fundacion Pa Nos Comunidad Aruba foodbank (FPNC) representative emphasized that the assistance was supplementary and emergency supplies only. The country embarked on a campaign to recognize the credentials of medical professionals within the REM population and to work formally. Additionally, a parliamentary debate resulted in a request that the President provide the disaggregated number of undocumented persons in Aruba. Further, one R4V partner publicly denounced the repatriation program and related humanitarian flights that the GoA organizes almost monthly, due to the dire conditions that those returning to Venezuela might face and considering proper screening is not conducted to ascertain the status of those returning.

Curacao also reinstated pandemic restrictions as active COVID-19 cases increased. A curfew was restored on 13 August from 12.00 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. The food aid project funded by the Dutch government was ongoing, with the end-date of 15 September approaching, provoking uncertainties about its continuity as an agreement has not yet been reached with the GoCto handover responsibility after its end.

Thestate of emergency and curfews in the Dominican Republic (DR) were relaxed and will be lifted in provinces with 70% of the population vaccinated. On 9 August, La Altagracia and the National District provinces became the first regions to be without a curfew since March 2020. Additionally, Venezuelan Normalization Plan applicants with visas have been returning to Venezuela to bring other family members. The Plan is on the second stage of visa issuance and a second registration will open in early September for Venezuelans who were unable to apply previously.

Curfews remained as the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) categorized Guyana as level 3 (high) for COVID-19, prompting the health minister to urge all persons in the country to be inoculated. Authorities mandated all healthcare workers and public transport operators be vaccinated to prevent further exposure to the virus, announcing a two-week extension for their vaccination. Non-compliance will result in submission to regular PCR tests and the suspension of licenses for transport drivers. On 24 August, Guyana received its first shipment of Pfizer vaccines; a donation from the USA which will be administered to people between the ages of 12 and 17, including R&Ms within this age bracket in schools, with parents” consent. Additionally, 92 of some 938 public schools across the country, were scheduled to reopen for full face-to-face learning, while the remaining 846 were slated to reopen on a rotational basis. Also, Venezuelan women and adolescent girls reported to partners having limited financial resources to access menstrual hygiene products in the host country.