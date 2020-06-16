Caribbean Situation Report April 2020

Situation

In Aruba, Curaçao, the Dominican Republic, Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago, public health regulations and movement restriction measures continued in April due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in the loss of livelihoods and heightened vulnerability for Venezuelans and the host population. Unemployment, increments in pricing, food insecurity, threats of eviction, and access to healthcare were reported as the main concerns throughout the sub-region. Remote modalities of working and physical distancing protocols remained enforced for R4V partners.

The numbers of COVID-19 cases in the Dominican Republic increased, causing an extended state of emergency and a reduction of livelihood opportunities.

The negative impact of travel restrictions on Aruba’s tourism-dependent economy led some 400 Venezuelans to register for voluntary return to Venezuela on the Department of Integration and Management of Foreigners' website. R4V Partners requested that the Aruban Government provide clarification on conditions and required documentation that apply to these returns. As of 30 April, no return had taken place and discussions between the Governments of Aruba and Venezuela continued.

Trinidad and Tobago local press reported arrests of Venezuelans, including minors, at unauthorized social gatherings labelled "COVID-19 parties". Unfavorable press coverage and potential recourse to negative coping mechanisms in facing employment losses continue to be of concern.