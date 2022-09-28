After Fiona Ripped Through the Caribbean, Local Groups Mobilized

Padre Villavicencio de Diocesis of Higüey in the Dominican Republic spent last week unloading packs of emergency supplies from Direct Relief to share with those most affected by Hurricane Fiona in the Dominican Republic.

The Diocese's 10 donation centers received supplies from Direct Relief's partner, Fundación Solidaria del Divino Nino Jesus, Inc., and agreed to share products with the most vulnerable parts of the state. The diocese redistributed care packages and medications to give directly to families and medical centers in need of supplies.

Fiona hit Puerto Rico as a Category One hurricane more than a week ago, knocking out the power across the entire territory. Throughout the week Fiona grew stronger, rising to a Category Four storm, knocking out the power and flooding the streets throughout the Caribbean.

Hurricane Fiona is the first severe hurricane to hit the Caribbean in 2022.

Puerto Rico's electrical grid was put to the test and failed, as the storm touched down, leaving all of its residents in a blanket of darkness. Direct Relief donated backup power systems and diabetic care medications to assist residents who had no access to power or medical care during the storm.

Medical teams in the Dominican Republic were also advised to stay home as offices closed in preparation for the storm.

Padre Villavicencio de Dioceses of Higüey said that so far those immediately affected were Haitian immigrants who live in rural areas of the eastern side of the Dominican Republic. He said that many of these communities can be difficult to reach and are easily flooded.

Fundación Solidaria del Divino Niño Jesús, a Direct Relief partner, is inland within Santiago De Los Caballeros. FSDNJ closed last Monday in preparation for the storm to keep patients and employees safe. They shared that at first, it was difficult to communicate and assess the level of damage given downed power systems and blocked roads. However, within a few days, the health clinic was able to drive supplies to the Diocese donation center in Higüey to share with the harder-hit parts of the island's northeast side.

The Diocese distributed packs of food, prescription and over-the-counter medications and products to residents whose homes were damaged by the storm.