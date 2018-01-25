25 Jan 2018

Post-Disaster Needs Assessment Hurricane Maria September 18, 2017

Report
from Government of Dominica
Published on 15 Nov 2017 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.23 MB)

A Report by the Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica
November 15, 2017

Executive Summary

On September 18, 2017, Hurricane Maria hit Dominica with catastrophic effect. Hurricane Maria was one of the most rapidly intensifying storms in recent history, intensifying to a category 5 hurricane, roughly 24 hours after being upgraded from a tropical storm. As the hurricane passed over the center of the island, Dominica was exposed to extraordinary winds for more than three hours. This was accompanied by intense rainfall, which provoked flashfloods and landslides. The impacts of Hurricane Maria were severe for both the country’s economy as well as the human development of its citizens. As of November 8, 2017, 30 persons had lost their lives as a result of Hurricane Maria (26 identified and 4 unidentified), and 34 were declared missing. A significant proportion of the labor force is unemployed as an immediate consequence of Maria, with estimates that the decline in the production of goods and services may continue for one to two years.

On October 9, 2017, the Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica presented an official request for a Post-Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA), coordinated by the World Bank in conjunction with the UN, ECCB, the CDB, and the EU to assess the disaster impact to inform recovery and reconstruction needs. The main objective of the PDNA is to produce a reliable estimate of the disaster effects and impact of Hurricane Maria, and define a strategy for recovery. Specifically, the assessment aims to: (i) quantify damages and losses, including physical damages and socioeconomic aspects; (ii) evaluate the overall impact of the disaster on the macroeconomic and human development context of a country; and, (iii) identify recovery needs, priorities, and costs for a resilient recovery strategy.

The Post-Disaster Needs Assessment concluded that Hurricane Maria resulted in total damages of EC$2.51 billion (US$931 million) and losses of EC$1.03 billion (US$382 million), which amounts to 226 percent of 2016 gross domestic product (GDP). The identified recovery needs for reconstruction and resilience interventions, incorporating the principle of ‘building back better’ (BBB) where possible, amount to EC$3.69 billion (US$1.37 billion).

A summary of the damage, loss and needs by sector is detailed in Table 1. Disaster impacts are categorized into four groups: productive sectors, infrastructure, social sectors as well as cross-cutting themes.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb Lite - thinking about low bandwidth-countries Progressive Web App

Mobile usage continues to grow across the world and browsers are introducing new features that enable web developers to introduce app-like features on their website.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.