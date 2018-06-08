08 Jun 2018

The ETC response in Dominica after Hurricane Maria

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 08 Jun 2018 View Original

Following the passage of two category-5 hurricanes in the Caribbean islands—Irma and Maria, the global Emergency Telecommunications Cluster (ETC) coordinated resources under the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency’s (CDEMA) lead. ETC partners—Ericsson Response, the Government of Luxembourg and WFP — supported the response activities, deploying shared Internet services to government, humanitarians and affected populations in Dominica and Saint Martin where the infrastructure was heavily damaged. The ETC partners joined efforts with local partners and the Ministry of Telecommunications to help restore and provide Internet connectivity in seven locations in Dominica and one location in Saint Martin. Following the initial ICT assessments, an urgent need to implement a Services for Communities (S4C) project was identified to provide Internet connectivity to local affected communities in Wesley, Marigot, Good Hope, La Plaine, and Delices.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.