The ETC response in Dominica after Hurricane Maria

Following the passage of two category-5 hurricanes in the Caribbean islands—Irma and Maria, the global Emergency Telecommunications Cluster (ETC) coordinated resources under the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency’s (CDEMA) lead. ETC partners—Ericsson Response, the Government of Luxembourg and WFP — supported the response activities, deploying shared Internet services to government, humanitarians and affected populations in Dominica and Saint Martin where the infrastructure was heavily damaged. The ETC partners joined efforts with local partners and the Ministry of Telecommunications to help restore and provide Internet connectivity in seven locations in Dominica and one location in Saint Martin. Following the initial ICT assessments, an urgent need to implement a Services for Communities (S4C) project was identified to provide Internet connectivity to local affected communities in Wesley, Marigot, Good Hope, La Plaine, and Delices.