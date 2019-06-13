Emergency Shelter Management Manual For Shelter Managers and Coordinators in the Commonwealth of Dominica - June 2019

PURPOSE OF MANUAL

The Emergency Shelter Management Manual for Shelter Managers and Coordinators in the Commonwealth of Dominica aims to:

- Promote an understanding of effective Emergency Shelter Management

- Provide clarity on structure, referrals, roles, and responsibilities

- Give guidance on best practice approaches and actions

- Provide practical tools and protocols to effectively plan, implement and monitor Emergency Shelters

The ultimate goal is that all actors involved in Emergency Shelter Management in Dominica are well equipped with the indispensable knowledge, skills and resources to manage emergency shelters successfully.

The manual is divided into five main sections: Introduction, Dominica Context, Roles and Responsibilities at Shelter Managers’ Level, Roles and Responsibilities at Coordinators’ Level and Key Tools in Emergency Shelter Management. Each section is colour coded to facilitate easy use of the manual and for the easy extraction of sections that can be utilized for meetings, trainings, review etc. Not everything in the manual will be needed by all users at the same time, but content has been included in the event its use becomes necessary.

The general approach of the manual is primarily focused on guiding and supporting the operations of emergency shelters rather than the construction and inspection of physical shelters. Specifics on the latter can be found in the Dominica Hurricane Emergency Shelter Structural Survey & Assessment Field Guide, developed in 2015 with assistance by the World Bank.

The Manual was developed with the assumption that periodically all users, particularly Shelter Managers and Emergency Shelter Support Teams will be oriented or trained in its use by the appropriate authorities.

This manual does not aim to increase the shelter managers’ workload, but to guide and structure the operations of the emergency shelter so as to enable:

- role sharing

- team coordination

- easier ‘Know-how”

- better responsiveness

- clarity on duties and requirements

that will in effect ease and facilitate a more satisfactory experience for all. In any case, the manual emphasizes the importance of the meaningful presence, accessibility and codependence of all Shelter Managers, Coordinators and stakeholders concerned in Emergency Shelter Management. It incorporates and promotes a people-centered, multi- hazard early warning systems approach.