Dominica: Hurricane Response Situation Report, 31 August 2018

Highlights

With the next general election due within a year, the political climate in Dominica has shifted slightly and subtle campaign efforts can be observed from all political parties. Radio shows, community meetings and the like are more popular and some reconstruction efforts in specific communities have been attributed to political affiliation.

One year after Hurricane Maria, some of the humanitarian actors on the island are finishing their projects and closing offices. The government and the humanitarian agencies continue to meet monthly.

Earlier in 2018, a US$115 million contract was signed between the Government of Dominica and the World Bank to assist with recovery in the housing and agriculture sectors. Approximately US$40 million are expected to be allocated for an owner driven resilient housing construction program; up to 1,700 families should receive subsidies for rebuilding houses up to the Dominica Housing Standards (Building Code).

Despite being in the most active part of the Atlantic Hurricane Season, the public information campaign on disaster preparedness has downscaled significantly; the reason for this remains unclear. Construction and rehabilitation of emergency shelters remain in the construction and planning stages, awaiting confirmation of funding.

659 households, or 1,953 individuals of the most vulnerable affected population groups, have been assisted with the reparation of 651 roofs and the construction of eight core houses in the communities of Coulibistrie, Mero, Mahuat, Woodfordhill, Marigot, Dublanc, Wesley, Calibishie and St. Joseph, among others. The recovery assistance is funded by DFID, ECHO and Australia Aid, in addition to in-kind contribution by China Aid distributed through UNDP.

To date, 4,333 individuals have attended IOM community sessions; 85,022 individuals were reached by radio, Facebook and local media. Messages focused around IOM giving assistance to the most vulnerable unable to self-repair, donor recognition, how to contact IOM, and Build Back Better information for self-repair.