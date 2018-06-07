07 Jun 2018

Dominica: Hurricane Response Situation Report, 28 May 2018

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 28 May 2018
preview
Download PDF (604.28 KB)

Situation Overview

Eight months after Hurricane Maria hit the island, there are still IDPs living in collective centres. They are the most vulnerable people, with many of them being elderly or having no relatives, houses or employment and being unable to pay a rent or other housing costs. The majority of the existing Buildings pre-identified for emergency shelter require improvements.

The technical assistance centres (TACs) serve as a critical mediator between the GoD and the communities, and were recently established under the “Dominica Housing Framework”.

The TACs, which review the plans and monitor the reconstruction work, still have insufficient capacity to respond to many crucial services. However, positive developments emerged with the creation of a joint, consolidated database that includes a list of potential beneficiaries, their status, status of recovery interventions by the housing and settlements sector partners, and other information intended to reduce risks of mobilization conflicts and beneficiary doubling. The database is also intended to provide clear notification to the government regarding the completion of the work scope by international partners and alert the need for further government intervention, including remaining repair, retrofit and inspections regimes.

The Housing Coordinator Advisor, who co-leads the housing and settlements working group, coordinates the work of 10 international housing partners, local civil society organizations, private initiatives and other UN agencies (UNDP, UNICEF, etc.); and produces reports of progress, troubleshooting and issue resolution. The advisor also acts as a government liaison, co-leads weekly meetings and supervises the IOM Information Manager – who created and continuously maintains the Hurricane Maria Recovery Housing Progress Database. Support was also provided by the housing coordinator on the multi-ministry assessment of emergency shelters (collective shelters). In addition, the advisor is available to provide advice on the integration of climate resilience within recovery efforts to the government and international partners.

International Organization for Migration:

Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.