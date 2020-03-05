Dominica: Hurricane Maria - Final Report MDRDM003

The Emergency Appeal was launched for a total amount of 7,603,000 Swiss francs (CHF) to assist 20,000 people. A total of 6,945,991 Swiss francs were received (91% coverage of the appeal) as cash and in-kind contributions from different donors. By the operation’s 30 June 2019 end date, the total expenditure exceeded 100% of the total funding, with a closing balance of -2,631 CHF1. Expenditure details are outlined in the final financial report.

The IFRC, on behalf of the Dominica Red Cross Society (DRCS) would like to extend many thanks to all partners and donors for their generous contributions.

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

Hurricane Maria hit Dominica on 18 September 2017, bringing torrential rain and winds of up to 250 kilometers per hour (category 5), which affected the country’s entire population of 73,800 inhabitants. The government and UNDP conducted 1 The final figure might vary slightly Emergency Appeal Final Report Dominica: Hurricane Maria P a g e | 2 a building damage assessment of 29,431 buildings from late October 2017 until the end of January 2018. The assessment showed that 18.5 per cent of the buildings were destroyed, 25.5 per cent had major damage, 28.5 per cent had minor damage and 27 per cent had minimal damage. Moreover, the assessment revealed that many houses still had inadequate roofing.

The impact of the hurricane went beyond damage to physical infrastructure, as routine visits to health centres and hospital care were interrupted until those facilities could be repaired. There was damage to structures and critical systems such as water, electricity, and communications and to high-cost specialized equipment and medical supplies.

Damaged roadways hindered the arrival of supplies to the affected facilities, which also impacted the provision of healthcare.