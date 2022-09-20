Dominica: Country Profile (as of June 2022)

SOCIOECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

The economy and people of Dominica, still reeling from the impact of Hurricane Maria, have been hit hard by the COVID-19 crisis. The sudden stop in tourism, which contributes 36.3 per cent of total GDP and makes up 32.9 per cent of total employment, had a serious impact on livelihoods and food security.6 In a recent WFP-led survey, 55 per cent of respondents reported job losses or reduced incomes amid the pandemic, while 59 per cent reported increased food prices.7 This led to a deterioration of an already dire livelihood and food security situation for the most vulnerable, including the Kalinago indigenous people.

KEY ISSUES

RECURRENT CLIMATIC SHOCKS

In recent years, Dominica has borne the brunt of the major storms that have affected the Eastern Caribbean. Tropical Storm Erika caused nearly US$483 million in damage – equivalent to 90 per cent of GDP – while Hurricane Maria led to $1.3 billion in damage and losses amounting, or 224 per cent of GDP.5 The latter affected nearly the entire population of the island, leading to a steep decline in access to critical services and rising levels of poverty. Food, water, electricity, tarpaulins and building repair materials were among the most pressing needs.8 With more than 90 per cent of the population living along the coast,5 more frequent and intense storms expose large parts of the population to intense flooding, strong winds and extreme storm surge.

KALINAGO INDIGENOUS PEOPLE

The Kalinago territory, located on the eastern part of Dominica, is home to around 3,000 indigenous people. Most people in the Kalinago community are engaged in climate-sensitive activities, like subsistence farming and fishing, and nearly half (49.8 per cent) live in poverty compared to 28.8 per cent at the national level.5 Hurricane Maria destroyed around 90 per cent of homes in the Kalinago territory and completely devastated livelihoods, deepening already concerning levels of poverty and food insecurity.

FOOD INSECURITY

More than 40 per cent of the population is vulnerable to food insecurity, especially the working poor, farmers and fisherfolk, and indigenous peoples; some 24,000 people faced severe food insecurity after Hurricane Maria.5 Food production is sensitive to climate change and natural hazards, with drought having caused significant losses in agriculture in the recent past (18 per cent of GDP in 2010).9 A WFP-led survey in February 2022 found that 37 per cent of respondents had reduced their food consumption, while more than 90 per cent reported increased food prices.7