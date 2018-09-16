CDEMA Situation Report #1 - Tropical Storm Isaac as of 12:00PM (AST) on September 14, 2018

The following is a report from the CARICOM Operational Support Team (COST) that was deployed to Dominica in support of National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC).

The NEOC was activated on September 12, 2018 and remain activated with the support of the three (3) members of the COST. Based on the reports from the NEOC in Dominica, minimal damages were reported. The incident is categorised as a Level 1, which means no external assistance is required.  19 shelters were opened with a total of 344 shelterees.