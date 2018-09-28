28 Sep 2018

Caribbean - Tropical storm KIRK update (GDACS, NOAA, Local media)(ECHO Daily Flash of 28 September 2018)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 28 Sep 2018 View Original

  • Tropical cyclone KIRK continued west over the Atlantic Ocean toward the Lesser Antilles. Its centre crossed St.Lucia on 27 September evening UTC as a tropical storm before it moved into the Eastern Caribbean Sea.

  • Over the next 48hours, it is forecast to weaken as it continues west away from land.

  • In Saint Lucia, there have been reports of downed power lines and damaged roofs.

  • Heavy rain and strong winds may occur over the northern Windward and the southern Leeward Islands and heavy rainfall in Martinique and Dominica may produce life-threatening flash floods and mudslides.

  • The US National Hurricane Centre has issued, as of 28 September, a tropical storm warning for Barbados, St.Lucia, Dominica, Martinique and Guadeloupe.

  • The Regional coordination plan remains activated with regional response units and international partners on alert and stocks at the ready.

