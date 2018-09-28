Caribbean - Tropical storm KIRK update (GDACS, NOAA, Local media)(ECHO Daily Flash of 28 September 2018)

Tropical cyclone KIRK continued west over the Atlantic Ocean toward the Lesser Antilles. Its centre crossed St.Lucia on 27 September evening UTC as a tropical storm before it moved into the Eastern Caribbean Sea.

Over the next 48hours, it is forecast to weaken as it continues west away from land.

In Saint Lucia, there have been reports of downed power lines and damaged roofs.

Heavy rain and strong winds may occur over the northern Windward and the southern Leeward Islands and heavy rainfall in Martinique and Dominica may produce life-threatening flash floods and mudslides.

The US National Hurricane Centre has issued, as of 28 September, a tropical storm warning for Barbados, St.Lucia, Dominica, Martinique and Guadeloupe.