Assessing climate change in the Caribbean: A 13 country GeoPoll study on climate change perceptions

Climate change is a global crisis. In 2021, record setting climate disasters ranged from locust plagues in Kenya, to sandstorms in China, to megadrought fueled wildfires across the Western U.S. Nearly all the world’s glaciers are melting, as carbon emissions, temperatures, and sea levels continue to rise.

Rising seas, hotter temperatures, and more frequent and extreme weather events, pose a particular threat to coastal areas and island nations. As coastal flooding and erosion increase, Small Island Developing States (SIDS), like those in the Caribbean, project to be some of the most highly impacted and fastest displaced populations across the globe.

But how concerned are residents in the Caribbean about the effects of climate change? And who do they believe is responsible for taking the actions needed to prevent and adapt to those effects? To explore the answers to these questions and more, GeoPoll conducted an SMS survey in April and May 2022 across 13 countries in the Caribbean.

Findings from the survey show that most respondents believe climate change is happening and are at least somewhat worried about it. Hurricanes comprise their biggest concern with experts predicting the seventh consecutive “above average” Atlantic hurricane season in 2022. Most have personally experienced the effects of climate change including damage to infrastructure, and some have already had to move as a result.

Looking ahead, most respondents feel a sense of personal responsibility to reduce climate change, but also believe their country needs to do more.

Interactive Data Dashboard

Dive deeper into GeoPoll’s data on climate change perceptions in the Caribbean using the interactive dashboard below. The dashboard provides responses to each question in the survey, filterable by country, age group, and gender.

