WFP Djibouti Country Brief, September 2022

In Numbers
639 MT of food distributed
USD 282,094 cash-based transfers made
USD 7.4 m six months (Oct. 2022 – Mar. 2023) net funding requirements
43,725 people assisted in September 2022
Operational Updates
- In September, WFP provided food assistance to 43,725 people, including refugees, asylum seekers and vulnerable households in rural and urban areas, through unconditional in-kind food distributions and cash-based transfers (CBT).
Drought Response:
- Approximately 194,000 people are facing food insecurity in Djibouti – an increase of 56 percent since February 2022. This is due to the ongoing drought and high food prices. In addition, more than 5,000 children under the age of 5 years and pregnant and breastfeeding women are facing or are at risk of malnutrition. Under the drought response, WFP assisted over 8,000 beneficiaries in September through in-kind food distributions in the regions of Tadjourah, Arta, and Ali Sabieh.
Assistance to refugees and asylum seekers:
-
WFP provided food and nutrition assistance to more than 22,000 refugees in all the three refugee settlements in Djibouti. Markazi is facing an influx of newly arrivals from Yemen and Asmara. The number of beneficiaries has increased due to the ongoing UNHCR verification exercise.
-
A total of 272 people, with at least one family member living with HIV, received food assistance through monthly vouchers valued at DJF 10,000 (USD 56).
COVID-19 response:
- WFP, in collaboration with the Ministry of Social Affairs and Solidarities, provided in-kind food assistance to 13,200 beneficiaries in rural areas affected by the impact of COVID-19.
Social protection:
- WFP in collaboration with the Ministry of Social Affairs and Solidarities supports social protection through the strengthening of the national social protection registry. WFP also supported the evaluation of the previous National Social Protection strategy (2018-2022) and will assist in the development of the forthcoming strategy.
Forecast-based Financing:
- Severe drought is forecast for October to February season in the eastern regions of the country. Two anticipatory actions (AAs) could be activated in these areas. A request for funds to cover these AAs has been submitted to headquarters.