Djibouti
WFP Djibouti Country Brief, September 2021
In Numbers
304.7 mt of food assistance distributed
USD 405,783 cash-based transfers made
USD 5.1 m six months (October 2021 – March 2022) net funding requirements
43,410 people assisted in September 2021
Operational Updates
- In September, WFP provided food and nutrition assistance to approximately 43,410 people, including refugees, asylum seekers, migrants, and vulnerable households in rural and urban areas, through unconditional in-kind food distributions and cashbased transfers (CBT) to meet their immediate food needs.
General food assistance:
- WFP and UNHCR signed a data sharing agreement to introduce a biometric system in the use of SCOPE cards. This will improve the identification of beneficiaries receiving WFP’s assistance and avoid duplication at distribution sites. In September, WFP provided food assistance to 20,418 refugees in all refugee camps in Djibouti.
COVID-19 response:
- WFP, in collaboration with the Ministry of Social Affairs and Solidarities, provided food assistance through vouchers of a value of USD 56.4 each to 1,182 households who have been affected by the impact of COVID-19 and the associated restrictive measures.
Food assistance for assets:
WFP provided conditional food assistance to 3,325 beneficiaries in rural areas who participated in the construction of agricultural perimeters damaged by drought and climate change.
In addition, a monitoring mission took place in the Southern Regions of Tadjoura and Obock to evaluate all food assistance for assets (FFA) related projects and make sure they are compliant with WFP’s standards.
Capacity building
- WFP in collaboration with the Ministry of Education (MENFOP) welcomed 35 young people for a two-week internship at the Humanitarian Logistics Base to learn about valuable supply chain skills such as inventory management and forklift handling. This internship constitutes the final step of a four-month programme aimed at building logistics capacity across unschooled youth and refugees, supporting their entry in the labor market.
Supply Chain
Port Operation:
In September, WFP facilitated the arrival of three vessels in the port of Djibouti, one of which contained 30,000 mt of bulk wheat for the Northern Ethiopia response and another 40,000 mt of bulk wheat for bilateral service provision activities.
WFP is supporting the discharge of 100 GPS equipped trucks to support Northern Ethiopia to reinforce supply chain responsiveness within the corridor. So far 75 trucks have already been transferred to WFP Ethiopia in the last months.
Bilateral Service Provision:
- In September, WFP facilitated the dispatch of a variety of medical supplies including13 pallets for OIM, 56 boxes for UNHCR, 1,927 boxes of Super Cereal Plus (CSB++) for UNICEF, plus polyvinyl chloride (PVC) items and accessories for FAO.
Forecast-based Financing
- On 16 September, WFP organized a workshop in Tadjourah during which participants identified potential priority impacts of droughts for the Northern part of the Country and decided on the anticipatory actions to mitigate these impacts with a proposed timeline as well as standard operating procedures (SOPs) for their implementations.
Food Systems
WFP, FAO, IFAD and the United Nations Resident Coordinator are supporting the Government of Djibouti to define and draft a roadmap to optimize the food systems in the Country. The Government of Djibouti,
FAO, WFP and stakeholders jointly initiated a dialogue phase after which they drafted a document to identify challenges and assets which will serve as a basis for the Djibouti’s roadmap for the food systems summit.
Monitoring
WFP conducted an assessment mission on food assistance for assets (FFA) activity to see the conformity between the projects implemented and the WFP’s standards relating to the creation of productive assets in order to draw lessons and propose corrective measures.
Market prices:
- Oil and pasta prices remained above normal price levels in September 2021 in the main cities monitored. Compared to September 2020, the price of oil and pasta increased sharply by 18.9 percent and 14.6 percent respectively.