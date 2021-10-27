WFP Djibouti Country Brief, September 2021

WFP, FAO, IFAD and the United Nations Resident Coordinator are supporting the Government of Djibouti to define and draft a roadmap to optimize the food systems in the Country. The Government of Djibouti,

FAO, WFP and stakeholders jointly initiated a dialogue phase after which they drafted a document to identify challenges and assets which will serve as a basis for the Djibouti’s roadmap for the food systems summit.

Monitoring