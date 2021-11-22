WFP Djibouti Country Brief, October 2021

In Numbers

382.8 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 318,819 cash-based transfers made

USD 4.3 mt six months (November – April 2021) net funding requirements

43,410 people assisted in October 2021

Operational Updates

In October, WFP provided food and nutrition assistance to approximately 43,410 people, including refugees, asylum seekers, migrants, and vulnerable households in rural and urban areas, through unconditional in-kind food distributions and cashbased transfers (CBT) to meet their immediate food needs

General food assistance:

WFP and UNHCR signed a data sharing agreement to introduce a biometric system in the use of SCOPE cards. This will improve the identification of beneficiaries receiving WFP’s assistance and avoid duplication at distribution sites. In September, WFP provided food assistance to 20,915 refugees in all refugee camps in Djibouti.

A total of 196 households, with at least one family member living with HIV, received food assistance through vouchers valued at DJF 10,000 (USD 56).

WFP in collaboration with the Ministry of Social Affairs and Solidarities (MASS), provided food assistance to 1,066 vulnerable rural households impacted by the drought across the rural regions of Djibouti.

COVID-19 response:

WFP, in collaboration with the MASS, provided food assistance through vouchers of a value of USD 56.4 each to 1,182 households living in the five regions’ county towns and who have been affected by the impact of COVID-19 and the associated restrictive measures.

Food assistance for assets:

With the technical help and expertise of Giertsen International Company, WFP successfully installed water pumps powered by solar panels in the agricultural cooperative of Douda. The energy produced by these solar panels feeds water pumps which irrigate agricultural lands. This solar pumping system helps reduce electricity bills, improve food security and generate income for farmers