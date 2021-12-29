WFP Djibouti Country Brief, November 2021

In Numbers

517.4 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 265,788 cash-based transfers made

USD 2.8 million six months (December – May 2021) net funding requirements

95,855 people assisted in November 2021

Operational Updates

• In November, WFP provided food and nutrition assistance to approximately 95,855 people, including refugees, asylum seekers, migrants, and vulnerable households in rural and urban areas, through unconditional in-kind food distributions and cash-based transfers (CBT) to meet their immediate food needs.

General food assistance:

• WFP in collaboration with UNHCR and Ministry of Social Affairs and Solidarities (MASS) started sensitization sessions to beneficiaries on the recently signed data sharing agreement to use biometric data for SCOPE cards and get their consent to share their personal data.

• In November, WFP provided food assistance to 21,698 refugees in all three refugee camps in Djibouti.

• A total of 197 households, with at least one family member living with HIV, received food assistance through vouchers valued at DJF 10,000 (USD 56).

COVID-19 response:

• WFP, in collaboration with the MASS, provided food assistance through vouchers valued at USD 56.4 each to 1,200 households living in the five County towns, who have been affected by the impact of COVID-19 and the associated restrictive measures.

Food assistance for assets:

• WFP provided in kind food assistance to a total of 8,633 beneficiaries in rural areas for their participation in the creation of assets, rehabilitation of mangroves and gardens and reforestation activities, thus improving their resilience thanks to the income generated by their production.