WFP Djibouti Country Brief, November 2020

In Numbers

307.1 mt of food assistance distributed

614,116 USD cash-based transfers made

2.90 m USD six months (December 2020 – May 2021) net funding requirements

71,874 people assisted in November 2020

** Operational Updates**

In November 2020, WFP provided food assistance to 71,874 people including refugees, asylum seekers, migrants and vulnerable households in rural and urban areas through unconditional and conditional in-kind distributions and cash transfers, allowing them to meet their immediate food needs.

Although the number of COVID-19 cases continue to decrease, WFP continues to distribute a two-month ration to refugees to minimize the frequency of gathering people while at the same time ensuring respect of social distancing measures. WFP expects to revert to one-month distributions for refugees from January onwards, depending on additional assessments and discussions with partners involved in distributions.

At the Markazi refugee settlement, WFP distributed electronic cards (SCOPE cards) for the first time, allowing refugees buy food items from four preselected retailers, expanding their choice of food commodities. WFP is currently looking at extending the SCOPE system to two other settlements and cards to be used for both in-kind and direct cash distributions. WFP works in collaboration with UNHCR to consolidate the database.

In November 2020, WFP provided conditional food assistance to 5,650 beneficiaries to ensure that their immediate food needs are met, while 1,130 farmlands were rehabilitated. In addition, 7,000 beneficiaries received food commodities, as a response to the two waves of locust invasion and the effects of the COVID19 pandemic.