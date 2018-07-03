WFP Djibouti Country Brief, May 2018

In Numbers

337.67 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 53,673 cash based transfers made

US$ 11.4 m six months (June – November 2018) net funding requirements

41,145 people Assisted in May 2018

Operational Updates

• Djibouti is hosting approximately 26,300 refugees from Somalia, Yemen, Eritrea and Ethiopia, of which 21,100 reside in camps. WFP provided assistance to all registered refugees and asylum seekers living in Ali Addeh, Holl Holl and Markazi camps in the form of general distributions, nutrition support, take home rations for school girls to encourage school attendance, and a cash transfer component as part of the general distribution.

• In May 2018, WFP provided food assistance to 41,145 people including refugees, asylum seekers, vulnerable local households and school children in rural and urban areas. WFP provided food assistance to rural and urban food insecure households affected by drought through general rations. Nutrition interventions are also ongoing for the prevention and treatment of moderate acute malnutrition, for people living with HIV/AIDS and those on tuberculosis treatment.

• According to FEWSNET, rainfall during the March to June Diraac/Sougoum rainy season has been average to slightly above average despite minimal rainfall in April. This has restored pasture and water resources in all areas and vegetation conditions are near average in the Southeast Pastoral Border livelihood zone and areas north of Obock City, though, rangeland conditions are lower than last year.

• Tropical cyclone Saga has had a devastating effect on Djibouti Ville, especially on the commune of Boulaos, where 30,000 people were affected by the torrential rains between May 19-20. WFP and other UN agencies under the supervision of the Ministry of Social Affairs (SEAS), prepared their response through emergency paper voucher distribution targeting 1,500-2,000 households.

• WFP and partners provided assistance to approximately 2,000 household affected by the floods. Each household received three vouchers: a food voucher for a value of US$ 57− provided by WFP, Non-Food Items (NFI) voucher for a value of US$ 102 − financed by WFP, NRC, UNICEF and OCHA and a Rehabilitation (additional NFI) commodity vouchers financed entirely by the Ministry of Social Affairs Secretariat (SEAS).