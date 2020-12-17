WFP Djibouti Country Brief, March 2020

In Numbers

540.2 MT of food assistance distributed

USD 315,000cash-based transfers made

USD 7.1m Six months (April 2020-September 2020) net funding requirements

74,373 people assisted in March 2020

Operational Updates

• In March 2020, WFP provided assistance to nearly 74,000 people including, refugees, asylum seekers, and vulnerable local households in rural and urban areas through unconditional in-kind distributions and cash transfers to meet their immediate food needs.

• Following the Government's request to limit the risks of contagion of COVID-19, WFP in collaboration with UNHCR and National Office for Assistance to Refugees and Victims (ONARS), carried out a food distribution of two months covering the period of March and April 2020 to assist 19,700 refugees and asylum seekers in the three camps: Ali Addeh, Holl Holl and Markazi. To this end, preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing of the beneficiaries, and a more segmented distribution by district have been put in place on the sites.

• The planned increase of cash distribution to refugees in Ali Addeh and Hol Hol refugee settlements from USD 2.8 (500 DJF) to USD 5.6 (1,000 DJF)/person/month, will be implemented in May 2020 following an agreement with ONARS in order to sensitize refugee populations adequately on COVID-19 response context.

• As part of the preparatory plans to launch the multipurpose cash pilot project in the Markazi camp, WFP and UNHCR signed a data sharing agreement in March 2020 to migrate data from PROGRESS to SCOPE- A beneficiary management platform.

• WFP provided food assistance in form of vouchers to 4500 households affected by the November 2019 floods enabling them to meet their food needs.

• Despite the partial containment measures put in place due to COVID-19, agricultural activities continue in rural areas at a lower level to avoid additional burden on communities, given the seasonal nature of agriculture in Djibouti.

• WFP school feeding activities have been affected by the CVOID-19 pandemic after schools were closed. These include the delayed finalization of the development of the school teaching aids on nutrition, hygiene and good food preparation which WFP was developing jointly with the Ministry of Education (MoE). WFP has also put on hold its vocational training programme on logistics and transport.

• In March 2020, 300 students were trained in transport and logistics by MENFOP (Ministère de l'Education Nationale et de la Formation Professionnelle) trainers, following the revised courses funded by USAID in technical schools in Djibouti and the regions. In addition, 40 students began forklift driving and stock management trainings in the WFP humanitarian logistics base.