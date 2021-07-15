WFP Djibouti Country Brief, June 2021

In Numbers

416 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 658,196 cash-based transfers made

USD 3.5 m six months (July – December 2021) net funding requirements

69,773 people assisted in June 2021

Operational Updates

In June, WFP provided assistance to approximately 70,000 people, including refugees, asylum seekers, migrants, and vulnerable households in rural and urban areas, through unconditional in-kind food distributions and cash-based transfers (CBT) to meet their immediate food needs.

General food assistance: WFP, in coordination with UNHCR and the National Office for the Assistance to Refugees and Disaster-Stricken People (ONARS), provided food assistance to 20,000 refugees through SCOPE cards in the Ali Addeh, Holl Holl (South), and Markazi (North) refugee settlements.

Through new contributions, WFP was able to reinstate the cash portion of the food assistance from DJF 500 (2.8 USD) to DJF 1,000 (5.6 USD) per person per month in the Southern camps. Subsequently, WFP decreased reduced the quantity of wheat flour in the food basket as the measure was taken to mitigate the reduction of cash. In the North, refugees have been receiving 100 percent cash through SCOPE cards since August 2020.

WFP in collaboration with the Ministry of Social Affairs and Solidarities (MASS), provided SCOPE cards to 4,000 vulnerable households in Djibouti city, enabling them to access food from 19 selected retailers.

COVID-19 response: In Djibouti city, WFP launched voucher distributions targeting 6,050 households affected by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of 219 households, with at least one family member living with HIV, received food assistance through voucher valued at 10,000 DJF (56 USD). Cooperating partners also provided psychosocial assistance and distributed masks through established support groups. These beneficiaries were also encouraged to enroll into the social protection system at the Government’s help desk.

Food Assistance for Assets: In May, WFP provided conditional food assistance to 8,825 beneficiaries in rural areas for their participation in the construction of 1,130 agricultural perimeters and soil regeneration activities.

Nutrition: WFP provided food assistance to 300 TB patients hospitalized in health centers in Djibouti city.

School feeding

WFP Djibouti is currently finalizing a strategy aiming at strengthening the capacities of the Ministry of the National Education and vocational trainings (MENFOP). This plan will define the objectives and the priorities of the national school feeding programme for the next decade.

WFP Djibouti carried out an assessment in the five regions of the Country to select local businesses for the construction of energy-efficient stoves and shelters in 75 primary schools in rural areas.

Capacity building

Storekeeping trainings started in May 2021 targeting 40 “out of school” participants from the Regions of Dikhil and Tadjourah.

In addition, WFP launched, in collaboration of the MENFOP and UNHCR forklift, driving trainings to 20 refugees in the center of Djibouti city.

Forecast-based Financing

WFP finalized the seasonal forecasts to support the National Meteorological Agency (ANMD) to take anticipatory measures to manage the negative effects of climate change.

WFP developed drought threshold and triggers for seasonal forecasts to diagnose droughts threats and facilitated a workshop on the reinforcement of preparedness measures to preserve food security, through forecast-based financing.

Food Systems

In preparation of the Food Systems Summit, the Government of Djibouti appointed a National Convener on 26 May.

WFP, in collaboration with FAO, IFAD, and the Resident Coordinator’s Office, will support the Government of Djibouti to define the roadmap to optimize or develop food systems and will facilitate the national dialogue among the ministries, the civil society, the UN agencies and NGOs.