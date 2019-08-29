29 Aug 2019

WFP Djibouti Country Brief, June 2019

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 30 Jun 2019
preview
Download PDF (289.28 KB)

In Numbers

538.6 MT of food assistance distributed

USD 0.189 m cash-based transfers made

USD 2 m Six months (July 2019-December 2019) net funding requirements

42,676 people assisted in June 2019

Operational Updates

• Djibouti is hosting approximately 30,000 refugees from Somalia, Yemen, Eritrea and Ethiopia, of which 24,700 reside in settlements. WFP provides assistance to all registered refugees and asylum seekers living in Ali Addeh, Holl Holl and Markazi camps in the form of inkind general distributions, nutrition support and a cash transfer component as part of the general distribution.

• In June 2019, WFP provided assistance to approximately 42,676 people, including refugees, asylum seekers, and vulnerable local households in rural and urban areas through food rations and cash in order to meet their immediate food needs.

• WFP facilitated a workshop on the concept of integrated rural schools in partnership with the Ministry of Education and UNICEF. An integrated rural school is conceived as a set of structures included in a dynamic, integrated system that provides a package of services for each sectoral department including but not limited to: a school garden with an educational mission and enrichment of the menus, A health center, Economic activities for communities that need to meet their needs, Suitable housing (Toukoul/daboyta) For communities and a community development center. The objective of the workshop was to introduce the new concept and draft an action plan in accordance with the recommendations from different sectorial partners. WFP Djibouti will work with the Ministry to put in place school gardens with the objective of improving the nutrition value of school meals.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.