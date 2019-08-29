WFP Djibouti Country Brief, June 2019

In Numbers

538.6 MT of food assistance distributed

USD 0.189 m cash-based transfers made

USD 2 m Six months (July 2019-December 2019) net funding requirements

42,676 people assisted in June 2019

Operational Updates

• Djibouti is hosting approximately 30,000 refugees from Somalia, Yemen, Eritrea and Ethiopia, of which 24,700 reside in settlements. WFP provides assistance to all registered refugees and asylum seekers living in Ali Addeh, Holl Holl and Markazi camps in the form of inkind general distributions, nutrition support and a cash transfer component as part of the general distribution.

• In June 2019, WFP provided assistance to approximately 42,676 people, including refugees, asylum seekers, and vulnerable local households in rural and urban areas through food rations and cash in order to meet their immediate food needs.

• WFP facilitated a workshop on the concept of integrated rural schools in partnership with the Ministry of Education and UNICEF. An integrated rural school is conceived as a set of structures included in a dynamic, integrated system that provides a package of services for each sectoral department including but not limited to: a school garden with an educational mission and enrichment of the menus, A health center, Economic activities for communities that need to meet their needs, Suitable housing (Toukoul/daboyta) For communities and a community development center. The objective of the workshop was to introduce the new concept and draft an action plan in accordance with the recommendations from different sectorial partners. WFP Djibouti will work with the Ministry to put in place school gardens with the objective of improving the nutrition value of school meals.