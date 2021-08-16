WFP Djibouti Country Brief, July 2021

In Numbers

171.8 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 574,838 cash-based transfers made

USD 2.5 m six months (July – December 2021) net funding requirements

69,773 people assisted in July 2021

Operational Updates

In June, WFP provided assistance to approximately 70,000 people, including refugees, asylum seekers, migrants, and vulnerable households in rural and urban areas, through unconditional inkind food distributions and cash-based transfers (CBT) to meet their immediate food needs.

General food assistance

• WFP collaborated with the UNHCR and the National Office for the Assistance to Refugees and Disaster-Stricken People (ONARS), to provide food assistance to 19,200 refugees through the use of SCOPE cards in Ali Addeh, Holl Holl (South), and Markazi (North) refugee settlements.

• Through new contributions, WFP reinstated the cash component of the food assistance from DJF 500 (2.8 USD) to DJF 1,000 (5.6 USD) per person per month in the Southern camps.

Subsequently, WFP reduced the quantity of wheat flour in the food basket as the measure was taken earlier this year to mitigate the reduction of cash. In the North, introduction of SCOPE cards since August 2020, has improved the transparency and accountability of beneficiaries assisted.

• WFP, in collaboration with the Ministry of Social Affairs and Solidarity (MASS), distributed food rations to 2,574 local vulnerable households in Djibouti city through the use of SCOPE cards.

COVID-19 response

• In July, a total of 5,864 households affected by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic received general food assistance through paper vouchers in Djibouti. In the County Town, WFP distributed vouchers to 550 households out of the targeted 1,600: this operation will be ongoing for 6 months.

• A total of 182 households, with at least one family member living with HIV, received food assistance through voucher valued at 10,000 DJF (56 USD). Cooperating partners also provided psychosocial assistance and distributed masks through established support groups. These beneficiaries were also encouraged to enroll into the social protection system at the Government’s help desk.

• A total of 185 households affected by the impact of COVID-19 received vouchers funded by UNICEF in Djibouti City through WFP contracted retailers.

Food Assistance for Assets (FFA)

• Thanks to funding from the French Embassy, WFP rehabilitated a total of 17 gardens damaged by the floods of 2019 in Tadjourah Region. WFP assisted 85 gardeners by providing necessary construction material and bi-monthly food rations. A concrete protective wall is being built for every garden.

• In Douda, WFP handed over the repaired pumps to the Ministry of Agriculture and to the members of the cooperative.