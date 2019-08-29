WFP Djibouti Country Brief, July 2019

29 Aug 2019

In Numbers

520.2 MT of food assistance distributed

USD 0.189 m cash-based transfers made

USD -577, 797* Six months (August 2019-January 2020) net funding requirements

44,700 people assisted in July 2019

Operational Updates

• Djibouti hosts approximately 30,098* refugees from Somalia, Yemen, Eritrea and Ethiopia who reside in settlements. WFP provides assistance to all registered refugees and asylum seekers living in Ali Addeh, Holl Holl and Markazi camps in form of in-kind general distributions, nutrition support and a cash transfer component as part of the general distribution.

• In July 2019, WFP provided assistance to approximately 44,700 people, including refugees, asylum seekers, and vulnerable local households in rural and urban areas through food rations and cash to meet their immediate food needs.

• WFP in collaboration with the ministry of social affairs, UNHCR and other partners will conduct a study on profiling refugees in rural and urban areas with the aim of integrating them into the national social protection programmes. The study will be conducted beginning September.

• The Djibouti Country Office is planning to carry out two Seasonal Livelihood Programming (SLP’s) for the FFA activity, in Tadjourah and Obock regions. The aim of the SLPs is to bring together local needs and experiences so that the FFA programme and interventions in Tadjourah and Obock regions can be coordinated, planned, and delivered. The Regional Bureau in Nairobi will provide support during the exercises.

• After identifying and evaluating 13 technical high school teachers, WFP undertook the second phase of its vocational training programme. In July, WFP in collaboration with the Ministry of National Education and Vocational Training provided trainings in educational, practical and theoretical training in transport and logistics to these teachers.

