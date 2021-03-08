Djibouti
WFP Djibouti Country Brief, January 2021
Attachments
In Numbers
248.5 mt of food assistance distributed
USD 345,700 cash-based transfers made
USD 3.4 m six months (February – July 2021) net funding requirements
107,837 people assisted in January 2021
Operational Updates
In January, WFP provided assistance to 107,837 people including refugees, asylum seekers, migrants and vulnerable households in rural and urban areas through unconditional in-kind food distributions and cash-based transfers (CBT) to meet their immediate food needs.
In the refugee settlements, WFP stopped 2-month ration distributions, which were implemented as one of the measures to tackle the spread of the COVID-19, and went back to distributing food assistance on a monthly basis, as the sanitary environment improved considerably.
General food assistance
WFP, in coordination with UNHCR and the National Office for the Assistance to Refugees and Disaster Stricken People (ONARS), distributed SCOPE cards in the refugee settlements of Holl Holl and Ali Addeh during the last week of January, enabling refugees to retrieve their food rations and cash entitlements. This system will contribute to improve the transparency throughout the distribution process.
WFP, in collaboration with the Ministry of Social Affairs and Solidarities (MASS), distributed in-kind food rations to 4,000 local vulnerable households in Djibouti city through SCOPE cards.
COVID-19 response
- A total of 2,595 local households in rural areas received in-kind food.
Food for Assets
- In February, WFP plans to provide conditional food assistance, covering the months of January and February, to 6,120 beneficiaries in rural areas for their participation in the construction of 1,130 agricultural perimeters and soil regeneration activities.
School Feeding
- Following the successful handover of the financial management of the school feeding programme to the Government and the launch of the Integrated School Feeding Strategy (2020 - 2030), WFP started to develop a national roadmap on school nutrition and school feeding activities. Consultations with the Government will help to identify challenges and avenues for partnership between WFP and the Ministry of Education.
Capacity building
- During January’s “Café de la Logistique”, the CEO of Massida Group in Djibouti, one of the leaders in the logistics sector in the country, and the Head of Logistics met with the forty students enrolled in the storekeeper training course. As part of WFP’s vocational training activity, the “Café de la Logistique” aims to offer the possibility for students to ask about the different opportunities in the logistic sector and learn from the private sector participants. The students also learned about the particularities of supply chain processes in the hospitality sector, and discovered a wide new range of logistics positions.
Service provision
WFP handled the discharge, storage, and overland dispatch of 40,000 mt of bulk wheat on board the M/V Hiroki as part of the Service Level Agreement in place with the Government of Ethiopia’s National Disaster Risk Management Commission (NDRMC). With an expected congestion of Djibouti’s ports (as large quantities of fertilizer destined to Ethiopia flow in, and to avoid demurrage risks, the 40,000 mt were split as follows: 20,000 mt were discharged into Doraleh Multipurpose Port’s (DMP) silos and directly bagged and dispatched via overland transport to Ethiopia, while the remaining 20,000 mt were transported via bulk trucks to WFP’s Humanitarian Logistics Base’s silos. Bagging and dispatch of these 20,00 mtT, the first food assistance delivered to the Tigray region after the recent crisis, started in parallel and is almost complete.
WFP started the dispatch of a USAID in-kind donation for South Sudan (prepositioned stock at the BMMI warehouses), including 9,100 mt of sorghum (50% already dispatched), 236 mt of vegetable oil and 300 mt of cereals.