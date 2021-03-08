WFP Djibouti Country Brief, January 2021

WFP handled the discharge, storage, and overland dispatch of 40,000 mt of bulk wheat on board the M/V Hiroki as part of the Service Level Agreement in place with the Government of Ethiopia’s National Disaster Risk Management Commission (NDRMC). With an expected congestion of Djibouti’s ports (as large quantities of fertilizer destined to Ethiopia flow in, and to avoid demurrage risks, the 40,000 mt were split as follows: 20,000 mt were discharged into Doraleh Multipurpose Port’s (DMP) silos and directly bagged and dispatched via overland transport to Ethiopia, while the remaining 20,000 mt were transported via bulk trucks to WFP’s Humanitarian Logistics Base’s silos. Bagging and dispatch of these 20,00 mtT, the first food assistance delivered to the Tigray region after the recent crisis, started in parallel and is almost complete.