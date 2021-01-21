WFP Djibouti Country Brief, December 2020

The malnutrition treatment and prevention programs continued in the refugee settlements. In December, the prevention program was extended to 300 elderly people and to 700 children aged 6-14 years. COVID-19 prevention measures continue to be implemented at the distribution centers: beneficiaries, WFP and partners’ staff have access to hand washing stations, social distancing is maintained and personal protective equipment (PPE) are available at the distribution centers. Capacity building

In December, WFP Djibouti launched the “Café de la Logistique”, a bi-monthly meeting session between forty students, taking part to the storekeeper training course as part of WFP’s vocational training activity, and two representatives of AFTRAL (Apprendre et se Former en TRAnsport et Logistique), the largest company for capacity building in logistics and supply chain jobs. The goal of this “Café de la Logistique” is to offer an opportunity for the students to ask about the different opportunities in the logistic sector and learn from the different participants working in the private sector. The next “Café de la Logistique” will take place on 6 January with the participation of the CEO of Massida Group, a logistic services provider based in Djibouti.

Service provision