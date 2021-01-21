Djibouti
WFP Djibouti Country Brief, December 2020
In Numbers
899 mt of food assistance distributed
USD 172,158 cash-based transfers made
USD 4 m six months (January– June 2021) net funding requirements
71,874 people assisted in December 2020
Operational Updates
In December 2020, WFP provided assistance to nearly 71,874 people including refugees, asylum seekers, migrants and vulnerable households in rural and urban areas through unconditional in-kind food distributions and cash-based transfers (CBT) to meet their immediate food needs.
WFP continues to apply prevention measures against the spread of the COVID-19, providing two-month distributions in the refugee settlements and health centers.
General food assistance
WFP, in coordination with UNHCR and the National Assistance Office for Refugees and Disaster Stricken People (ONARS), provided two-month in-kind food to 21,000 refugees in the settlements of Holl Holl and Ali Addeh during the first half of December. Distributions through WFP's beneficiary identity and benefit management system (SCOPE) were done at Markazi settlement in October and December.
WFP, in collaboration with the Ministry of Social Affairs and Solidarities (MASS), distributed food rations to 4,000 local vulnerable households in Djibouti city through SCOPE cards.
COVID-19 response
A total of 6,000 households affected by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic received general food assistance through paper vouchers in Djibouti city.
A total of 353 households, with a member living with HIV, received vouchers thanks to two partner NGOs, “Solidarité Féminine” and “Le Réseau”. NGOs also oversee support groups through psychosocial assistants and distribution of masks. These beneficiaries were also encouraged to register to the social protection system at the Government’s help desks. The paper vouchers, valued at USD 56.2 per household, can be redeemed at 24 WFP-contracted retailers.
A total of 2,595 local households in rural areas received food through WFP’s general food distribution.
Food for Assets
In December, WFP provided conditional food assistance to 6,120 beneficiaries in rural areas for the construction of 1,130 agricultural perimeters.
In response to the two waves of desert locust invasion and the effects of the COVID-19 lockdown earlier this year, which highly affected the livelihoods of rural communities, WFP distributed food commodities to 7,000 beneficiaries in rural areas.
Nutrition activities
The malnutrition treatment and prevention programs continued in the refugee settlements. In December, the prevention program was extended to 300 elderly people and to 700 children aged 6-14 years. COVID-19 prevention measures continue to be implemented at the distribution centers: beneficiaries, WFP and partners’ staff have access to hand washing stations, social distancing is maintained and personal protective equipment (PPE) are available at the distribution centers.
Capacity building
In December, WFP Djibouti launched the “Café de la Logistique”, a bi-monthly meeting session between forty students, taking part to the storekeeper training course as part of WFP’s vocational training activity, and two representatives of AFTRAL (Apprendre et se Former en TRAnsport et Logistique), the largest company for capacity building in logistics and supply chain jobs. The goal of this “Café de la Logistique” is to offer an opportunity for the students to ask about the different opportunities in the logistic sector and learn from the different participants working in the private sector. The next “Café de la Logistique” will take place on 6 January with the participation of the CEO of Massida Group, a logistic services provider based in Djibouti.
Service provision
Through bilateral service provision, WFP’s ship VOS Theia transported 420 kg of FAO agriculture spraying equipment from Djibouti to Aden, Yemen. WFP is also liaising with IOM Yemen for the storage and transportation of medical supplies, with UNDP Yemen for the storage of armored vehicles (AV) and WHO Djibouti for the storage of personal protective equipment (PPE) and medical supplies.