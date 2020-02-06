WFP Djibouti Country Brief, December 2019

In Numbers

342.13 MT of food assistance distributed

USD 0.189 m cash-based transfers made

USD 6.2m Six months (January 2020-June 2020) net funding requirements

61,695 people assisted in December 2019

Operational Updates

• Djibouti hosts 30,476 refugees mostly from Somalia, Yemen, Eritrea and Ethiopia who reside in settlements and in Djibouti city. WFP provides assistance to 23,000 registered refugees and asylum seekers living in Ali Addeh, Holl Holl and Markazi settlements in form of inkind general distributions, nutrition support and a cash transfer component as part of the general distribution.

• In December 2019, WFP provided assistance to 61,695 people including refugees, asylum seekers, and, vulnerable local households in rural and urban areas through food rations and cash transfers to meet their immediate food needs.

• A Steering Committee comprising of the Ministry of National Education and Professional Training (MENFOP),WFP, FAO and UNICEF has been set up to oversee the implementation of the joint school gardening project. The committee is responsible for planning, coordinating and monitoring the implementation of project activities. This project operates in the five regions of the country, namely Arta, Ali-Sabieh, Dikhil, Obock and Tadjourah, and covers 21 schools (landscaped and secure gardens) with attendance of 1,383 girls and boys. The objectives of this project are to: (i)diversify and improve children's diet; (ii)Educate children on nutrition including consuming well balanced and diversified diets; and to (iii_ strengthen teachers, parents and communities’ knowledge on nutrition.

• As part of the vocational training programme in transport and logistics, WFP Djibouti and the MENFOP have concluded an agreement to jointly launch trainings at the WFP humanitarian logistics hub. From January to June, 80 students will undergo trainings in road driving and stock management. Trainings will be facilitated by MENFOP teachers who have been trained in supply chain techniques by WFP.