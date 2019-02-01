WFP Djibouti Country Brief, December 2018

In Numbers

749.2mt of food assistance distributed

USD 0.05 m cash-based transfers made

USD 1.6 m Six months (January -June 2019) net funding requirements

55,500 people assisted in December 2018

Operational Updates

• Djibouti is hosting approximately 26,300 refugees from Somalia, Yemen, Eritrea and Ethiopia, of which 21,100 reside in settlements. WFP provides assistance to all registered refugees and asylum seekers living in Ali Addeh, Holl Holl and Markazi settlements in form of general distributions, nutrition support and a cash transfer component as part of the general distribution.

• In December 2018, WFP provided food assistance to approximately 55,500 people, including refugees, asylum seekers, and vulnerable local households in rural and urban areas. WFP provided food assistance to rural and urban food insecure households affected by drought in the form of general rations to meet their immediate food needs. Nutrition interventions will resume in February 2019 for the prevention, and treatment of moderate acute malnutrition, and for people living with HIV/AIDS and those on tuberculosis treatment.

• WFP provided unconditional food assistance to 12,500 severely food insecure beneficiaries in the five regions of Djibouti. WFP is collaborating with the Secretariat d’Etat aux Affaires Sociales (SEAS) and the “Programme de Solidarité Nationale” (PNSF), to align food and nutrition assistance with government priorities and to avoid duplication of efforts in the targeted areas.

• Prevention of malnutrition interventions are ongoing in the regions of Dikhil and Obock where the malnutrition rates are highest. The interventions are implemented in collaboration with the Djiboutian Agency for Social Development (ADDS). In addition, WFP Djibouti and the Ministry of Health signed the MOU agreement that will facilitate the resumption of all health activities, that had previously been halted due to the lack of signage of this MOU.

• A cash and voucher working group was initiated in December 2018. The working group will provide an avenue where humanitarian and development actors involved in cash transfers (Money and Vouchers) can exchange and learn in order to improve the implementation of related activities at the regional level.