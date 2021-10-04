WFP Djibouti Country Brief, August 2021

In Numbers

343.1 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 577,125 cash-based transfers made

USD 4.82 m six months (July – December 2021) net funding requirements

67,588 people assisted in August 2021

Operational Updates

In August, WFP provided food and nutrition assistance to approximately 67,588 people, including refugees, asylum seekers, migrants, and vulnerable households in rural and urban areas, through unconditional in-kind food distributions and cash-based transfers (CBT) to meet their immediate food needs.

General food assistance: WFP and UNHCR revised the data sharing agreement to introduce a biometric system to SCOPE cards. This will improve the identification of beneficiaries receiving WFP assistance through elimination of redundancies in distribution sites. WFP provided food assistance to 19,500 refugees in August.

COVID-19 response: WFP, in collaboration with the Ministry of Social Affairs and Solidarities, provided food assistance through vouchers of USD 56.4 each to 550 households who have been affected by the impact of COVID-19 and the associated restrictive measures.

Food assistance for assets: WFP provided conditional food assistance to 1,800 beneficiaries in rural areas who participated in the construction of agricultural perimeters and soil regeneration activities such as the reforestation of the forest of Madgoul in Tadjoura which was affected and damaged by drought and climate change.

In addition, a monitoring visit took place in the southern regions of Ali Sabieh and Dikhil to evaluate all food for assets related projects and make sure they are as per WFP standards.

Nutrition

WFP, in collaboration with the Djibouti Social Development Agency, provided food assistance to 270 counselling mother-led households. WFP works with these mother counsellors to conduct awareness sessions on the nutrition and essential social practices such as breastfeeding and vaccination.

Capacity building

From 22 to 25 August, WFP engineers visited the training centers for vocational training in Tadjourah and Dikhil to determine if participants are on track with the programme and if structures are aligned with private sector standards.

Supply Chain

Bilateral Service Provision: In August, WFP coordinated the reception and storage of 2 x 40’ ft containers of medical supplies for UNHCR, three pallets of early childhood adolescent kits for UNICEF and three pallets of PVC cards for WFP’s operations in Yemen. Several commodities have also been dispatched for UNICEF: emergency response kits (WASH), water purification buckets, dignity kits and blankets.

Port operations: Thanks to a proper planning and preparations on the ground, three vessels containing a total of 75,880 mt of bulk wheat in transit to Ethiopia have been berthed upon arrival without any delay.

They were successfully discharged at both Doraleh Multi-Purpose and the Djiboutian Bulk Terminal Management Company (Société Djiboutienne de gestion du Terminal Vraquier-SDTV) terminals at a very efficient discharge rate of up to 14,000 mt per day.

Forecast-based Financing

On 23 August 2021, WFP organized a workshop in Ali Sabieh during which participants identified potential priority impacts of droughts and decided on the anticipatory actions to mitigate these impacts with a proposed timeline (SOP) for their implementations

Food Systems

WFP, FAO, IFAD and the United Nations Resident Coordinator are supporting the Government of Djibouti to define and draft a roadmap to optimize the food systems in the Country. The Government of Djibouti, FAO, WFP and stakeholders jointly initiated a dialogue phase after which they produced a document to identify challenges and assets which will serve as a basis for the Djibouti’s roadmap for the food systems summit.

Monitoring

Food prices are still on the rise in all regions, although the price of sugar has fallen. Price increase on vegetable oil (+25 percent) and wheat flour (+4.6 percent) are higher in Obock/Markazi than at the national level. The level of food prices on most markets depends on the international context.