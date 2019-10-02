WFP Djibouti Country Brief, August 2019

In Numbers

305.3 MT of food assistance distributed

USD 0.189 m cash-based transfers made

USD 3.8m Six months (September 2019-February 2020) net funding requirements

44,100 people assisted in August 2019

Operational Updates

• Djibouti hosts 30,189* refugees from Somalia, Yemen, Eritrea and Ethiopia who reside in settlements. WFP provides assistance to 23,000 registered refugees and asylum seekers living in Ali Addeh, Holl Holl and Markazi camps in form of in-kind general distributions, nutrition support and a cash transfer component as part of the general distribution.

• In August 2019, WFP provided assistance to 44,100 people including, refugees, asylum seekers, and vulnerable local households in rural and urban areas through food rations and cash to meet their immediate food needs.

• WFP Djibouti registered 3,000 households under the urban social protection program using SCOPE as a transfer tool to beneficiaries.

• WFP Djibouti together with UNHCR, the Ministry of Social Affairs and Solidarity (MASS), Ministry of Interior (ONARS), and the Djiboutian National Statistics Institute (INSD) has finalized the preparation phase of the household / Minimum Expenditure Basket (MEB) survey in the refugees’ settlements which will be launched in September.

• Djibouti Country Office is planning to carry out two Seasonal Livelihood Programming sessions (SLP’s) in the frame of the Food for Assets creation activity, in Tadjourah and Obock regions in September. In August 2019, Heads of the Sub Offices met local leaders and decentralized services to ensure their active participation.

• WFP facilitated the Global Child Nutrition Foundation survey to the Ministry of National Education and Vocational trainings. The results of the survey will be used as part of a global database for the baseline situation of school feeding.

• WFP, in collaboration with UNICEF and the Ministry of Health, organized the World Breastfeeding Day Ceremony on 14 August in Djibouti. WFP Djibouti works hand-in-hand with UNICEF to conduct trainings for health professionals and community workers in the area of Infant, Young child and maternal nutrition.