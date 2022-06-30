WFP Djibouti Country Brief, April 2022

In Numbers

745.7 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 129,278 cash transferred

USD 3.4 million six months (June 2022 – November 2022) net funding requirements

32,874 people assisted in April 2022

Operational Updates

• In April, WFP provided food and nutrition assistance to 32,874 people, including refugees, asylum seekers, migrants, and vulnerable Djiboutian households in rural and urban areas, through unconditional in-kind and cashbased transfers (CBT) assistance to meet their immediate food needs.

General food assistance:

• WFP provided food and nutrition assistance to 19,284 refugees in all three refugee settlements in Djibouti (Ali Addeh, Hol Hol and Markazi).

• A total of 390 people, with at least one family member living with HIV, received food assistance through monthly vouchers valued at DJF 10,000 (USD 56).

• COVID-19 response: WFP, in collaboration with the Ministry of Social Affairs and Solidarities, provided food assistance through e-vouchers to 13,200 beneficiaries who have been affected by the impact of COVID-19 and the associated restrictive measures.

Food assistance for assets:

• WFP in partnership with Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), is supporting participants to optimize agricultural perimeters. A total of 158 participants from five regions (Tadjourah, Arta, Dikhil,

Obock and Ali Sabieh) are working to improve agricultural production in order to receive cash-based transfers from WFP.

Capacity building

• WFP Djibouti coordinated the delivery of equipment donated to the Ministry of Education and vocational trainings in March to modernize the trainings platforms.

All the equipment was transferred to the training centers of Balbala, Dikhil, Tadjourah and the WFP Humanitarian Logistics Base, benefiting to 400 participants.