WFP Djibouti Country Brief, April 2019

In Numbers

545.1 mt of food assistance distributed

US$1.44 m cash based transfers made

USD 4 m Six months (May 2019-October 2019) net funding requirements

42,600 people assisted in April 2019

Operational Updates

• Djibouti is hosting approximately 29,200 refugees from Somalia, Yemen, Eritrea and Ethiopia, of which 21,100 reside in settlements. WFP provides assistance to all registered refugees and asylum seekers living in Ali Addeh, Holl Holl and Markazi camps in the form of in-kind general distributions, nutrition support and a cash transfer component as part of the general distribution.

• In April 2019, WFP provided assistance to approximately 42,600 people, including refugees, asylum seekers, and vulnerable local households in rural and urban areas through general rations and cash in order to meet their immediate food needs.

Following the signing of the MoU with the Ministry of Health in December 2018, nutrition activities resumed, with interventions commencing in February 2019, for the prevention and treatment of moderate acute malnutrition for pregnant and nursing women and girls, for children aged 6-59 months, and for people living with HIV/AIDS and those on tuberculosis treatment.

• In order to strengthen the health and nutrition of students in schools in rural areas, WFP, UNICEF and FAO in partnership with the MENFOP will set up a school gardens project.

• In April, WFP Djibouti trained ten beneficiaries and 20 communication students from the University of Djibouti as part of the Social Protection Programme funded by the European Union Trust Fund. The university students will support these beneficiaries in the techniques of communication and social media through the storytelling programme in Djibouti. The programme provides an opportunity for WFP to communicate the impact of the social protection programme implemented in collaboration with Social Affairs Secretariat on beneficiaries over a period of three years.

• In addition, as part of the vocational training activities in logistics and transport, WFP has set up a coordination meeting with the Ministry of Education and the Djiboutian Chamber of Commerce to facilitate the integration of trainees in the private sector structures.