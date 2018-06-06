WFP Djibouti Country Brief, April 2018

In Numbers

275.3 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 110, 000 cash based transfers made

US$ 11.5 m six months (May – October 2018) net funding requirements

43,900 people Assisted in April 2018

Operational Updates

• Djibouti is hosting approximately 26,300 refugees from Somalia, Yemen, Eritrea and Ethiopia, of which 21,100 reside in camps. WFP provided assistance to all registered refugees and asylum seekers living in Ali Addeh, Holl Holl and Markazi camps in form of general distributions, nutrition support, take home rations for school girls to encourage school attendance, and a cash transfer component as part of the general distribution.

Cash transfers have contributed to the diversification of refugees’ diet, increase in purchasing power and enhancement of local markets.

• In April 2018, WFP provided food assistance to 43,900 people including refugees, asylum seekers, vulnerable local households and school children in rural and urban areas. WFP provided food assistance to rural and urban food insecure households affected by drought in the form of general rations. Nutrition interventions are also ongoing for the prevention and treatment of moderate acute malnutrition, for people living with HIV/AIDS and those on tuberculosis treatment.

• According to FEWSNET, rainfall during the March to June Diraac/Sougoum rainy season has been average to slightly above average despite minimal rainfall in April.

This has restored pasture and water resources in all areas and vegetation conditions are near average in the Southeast Pastoral Border livelihood zone and areas north of Obock City, though, rangeland conditions are lower than last year.