UNICEF Djibouti Humanitarian Situation Report No. 2: Flood Response 05/12/2019 (Reporting Period: 27 November to 05 December 2019)

Highlights

• Djibouti suffered three days of heavy rains and floods affecting the entire country to varying degrees.

• Djibouti city and its suburbs have been heavily impacted. Initial estimates indicate that 250,000 people have been affected by the floods, with 150,000 in humanitarian need. Unconfirmed reports put the death toll at 9, including 6 children.

• Families accommodated in schools and community development centres during the first days were moved back to their homes on 25th November.

• Without a rapid response and investment in infrastructure, flood-affected families will be exposed to morbidity and mortality due to the high risk of water- and mosquito-borne diseases. Children’s return to school could be seriously delayed if schools are not fully cleaned and subsequently rehabilitated. Thanks to efforts by the Ministry of Education most schools reopened on 1st December.

• A rapid assessment was conducted by the various national actors and the UN in Djibouti city and other regions, on 27th and 28th November which provided a detailed mapping of humanitarian need and damage to infrastructure.

Funding Overview and Partnerships

UNICEF is appealing for US$1.5 million to sustain the provision of life-saving services for women and children in Djibouti.

Without this additional funding, children and their families will be exposed to risk of disease and mortality and education services in affected areas will be severely disrupted.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

Between 21st and 23rd November, Djibouti suffered three days of heavy rains and floods affecting the entire country to varying degrees. Reports indicate that between 21 and 24 November, almost 300mm of rain were recorded in Djibouti city alone, or over three times the annual average. Intermittent rains with reduced intensity fell between 24th and 28th without further aggravating the situation. The National Meteorological Agency has forecast further rain for 6th andth December due to a tropical storm approaching the coast of Somalia (Puntland).

According to joint humanitarian needs assessment carried out by government with the support of the the UN, a total of 250,000 people have been affected by the floods, with around 150,000 in need of humanitarian assistance. The population in need includes 60,000 children and 16,200 children under five. In Djibouti city alone, 200,000 people were affected and 120,000 (including migrants and refugees) require immediate relief support. Reportedly 9 people (7 children) have been killed.

Reports indicate that between 21 and 24 November, almost 300mm of rain were recorded in Djibouti city alone, or over three times the annual average. Dwellings, shops, schools, and infrastructure have been damaged. In some neighborhoods, access to electricity was also interrupted.

The regions are also likely to be affected, particularly the northern regions which also suffered heavy downpours. The information available to date indicates that at least 300 families are in need of urgent humanitarian assistance in Tadjourah region alone. The recently inaugurated Tadjourah-Balho road and the road between Djibouti and Tadjourah suffered severe damage. Several roads have also been cut off, making access to the affected population difficult. A bridge in the Arta area (PK53) is in danger of collapsing. According to initial reports from implementing partners, Ali Addeh refugee settlement was also affected with at least 43 families displaced from their residence.

According to the humanitarian needs assessment, at least 27 schools were damaged across the country, to different degrees and many children have lost their school kits, which will need to be replaced. An additional assessment was conducted by the Ministry of Education to assess damage to equipment in flood-affected schools but a more in-depth assessement will be require to assess damage to infrastructure. Schools were able to reopen on 1st December following a clean-up operation by the Ministry of Education.

A drop-in centre providing basic social and protection services to vulnerable children was also severely damaged and flooded, putting children at risk of violence and abuse, as they were no longer able to access services for several days.

The centre has since reopened, despite significant damage and loss of equipment due to flooding.

The Government has deployed internal resources and opened 15 support centers for the victims (schools and Community Development Centers) which hosted the around 5,000 of the most vulnerable, particularly women, children and elderly (including 2,000 children). The civil protection, Water and Sanitation Department (ONEAD), Djibouti Mayor Office, Djibouti Prefecture and the armed forces have immediately deployed to pump the water out of the flooded areas.

The Ministry of Social Affairs distributed some 3,500 meals a day to the evacuees, with the Djibouti Mayor’s Office. The Government has also activated a toll-free number (1516) for the victims to report problems and seek assistance.

The families who were temporarily accommodated in schools and community development centres have since had to return to their homes, which means they are now exposed to the risk of transmission of waterborne and vector-borne diseases (in the context of pre-existing malaria and chikungunya epidemics), acute respiratory infections as well as requiring support to purchase food, household necessities/NFIs. The sanitation situation is particularly concerning, given the extensive damage to household sanitation facilities as a result of the heavy rains. Therefore, enhanced disease surveillance to ensure early detection of possible outbreaks, hygiene promotion and awareness activities, provision of mosquito nets, indoor spraying and insecticide/larvicide treatment near/in stagnant open pools of water, are immediate priorities. According to reports health infrastructure has also been damaged by the floods which has led to an interruption of health services in some areas. Further information is required to assess the extent of the damage.

The humanitarian needs assessment revlead that around 37 percent of the affected population has no access to water.

Damage to estimated 16,000 families’ sanitation facilities and overflowing sewage systems increase the risk of environmental contamination. Despite floodwater evacuation operations through pumps by firefighters and the army, in some areas water returned, indicating that the sewage systems are clogged or unable to function properly.