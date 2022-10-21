Republic of Djibouti Factsheet (July - September 2022)

The UNHCR operation in Djibouti is preparing to launch the Physical VerificationOperationof Persons under its mandate throughout the territory of Djibouti.

The operation currently has 36,656 refugees and asylum seekers, mainly from Somalia, Ethiopia,and Yemen.

The purpose of the exercise is: (i) to determine the people under the mandate of the UNHCRand ONARSresiding on Djiboutian territory, (ii) to update the biographicaland/or biometricdata of these people, (iii) to take and application of requests for reactivation, group separation, member unification and unresolved contentious cases in connection with a registration procedure and finally(iv) the renewalof any expired, lost, damaged or expiring documents issuedby UNHCR and ONARS.

At the end of this exercise, and at the request of the government of the Republic of Djibouti, the data resulting from this verification exercise will be shared with the government so that they can trace in case of potential duplications in the two systems.In addition, the operation closely monitors possible movements from Ethiopia, especially since conflicts resumed in the Tigray region at the end of August 2022.