Republic of Djibouti: COVID-19 Situation Report #8, 17 May 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

• 1,331 cases of COVID-19 and a 4th fatality have been confirmed by authorities in Djibouti to date.

• A Presidential decree details the conditions of a gradual deconfinement starting 17 May.

• Air, sea and land borders for passenger traffic will resume on 1 September. Religious, commercial, transport, secondary and tertiary school and service activities will be subject to strict adherence of distancing and hygiene measures.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

• As of 16 May 2020, the Ministry of Health has confirmed 1,331 cases of COVID-19 in Djibouti (22% women). On 14 May, a 60-year-old woman passed away. A total of 4 fatalities in Djibouti since the beginning of the crisis (Case Fatality Rate – CFR 0.3%). On 5 May, screening tests for COVID-19 began in the refugee villages of Ali-Addeh and Holl-Holl ahead of planned monthly distributions.

• On 11 May, as part of a gradual deconfinement, the Minister of Higher Education and Research, announced the reopening of the institutions of his ministry as well as private institutions higher education. On 12 May the parliamentary committee to support and monitor the fight against COVID 19 invited a delegation from the Djibouti Chamber of Commerce (CCD). Discussions involved public, para-public and private measures aimed at consolidating economic conditions and the business climate amidst the pandemic.

• On 14 May, the United Nations Secretary General called for mental health care support to be provided to millions of people suffering psychological distress from fear, loneliness, economic upheaval and any abuse triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. He launched the UN policy brief, “COVID-19 and the Need for Action on Mental Health,” and urged “governments, civil society, health authorities and others to come together urgently to address the mental health dimension of this pandemic” and governments to “announce ambitious commitments on mental health at the upcoming World Health Assembly scheduled for 18-19 May. (Read official statement here).