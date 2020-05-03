Republic of Djibouti: COVID-19 Situation Report #6, 2 May 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

• 1,112 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed by authorities in Djibouti, and 2 fatalities.

• More than 1% of the population has been tested, making it one of highest percentage against the total population in the continent.

• Authorities launched a massive screening campaign targeting 45,000 people using door-to-door contact.

• The general lockdown, except for essential services, has been extended to 8 May.

• The UN launched the UN Framework for the immediate socio-economic response to COVID-19

SITUATION OVERVIEW

• As of 2 May 2020, the Ministry of Health has confirmed 1,112 cases (22% women) of COVID-19 in Djibouti, and two fatalities. Cases have also been confirmed in the Arta, Dikhil and Ali Sabieh regions. The three confirmed cases among refugees have been treated at Ali Sabieh hospital and have returned to their settlements.